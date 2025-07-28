Adani Green Energy Q1 profit rises 31% to Rs 824 cr

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday posted a 31 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 824 crore in the June quarter, driven by revenues from its core businesses.

AGEL, which is the green portfolio company of the Adani Group, had cloked a net profit of Rs 629 crore in the April-June period of the 2024-25 financial year.

The company increased its total income to Rs 4,006 crore in the June quarter from Rs 3,112 crore in the year-ago period.

A major share of Rs 3,312 crore and Rs 429 crore in revenues came from power supply and sale of goods/equipment, respectively.

Expenses were at Rs 3,050 crore as against Rs 2,437 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

In a statement, the company said strong revenue, EBITDA and cash profit growth is primarily backed by robust greenfield capacity addition of 4.9 GW, deployment of advanced RE technologies, superior plant performance and deployment of new capacities in resource rich sites at Khavda in Gujarat as well as in Rajasthan.

Adani Green CEO Ashish Khanna said, "During Q1 FY26, we added 1.6 GW of greenfield renewable energy capacity... Our investments in the massive RE development at Khavda in Gujarat as well as other resource-rich sites are delivering results both in terms of superior operational performance and industry-best EBITDA margins."

Energy sales increased 42 per cent year-on-year to 10,479 million units (MUs), propelled by the robust capacity additions and strong operational performance.

The greenfield additions over the last year included 3,763 MW of solar capacity in Khavda, Gujarat (2,463 MW), Rajasthan (1,050 MW), and Andhra Pradesh (250 MW), 585 MW wind capacity in Khavda, and 534 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity in Khavda.

Operational capacity also increased 45 per cent to 15,816 MW during the first quarter of the current fiscal year from 10,934 MW in the yea-ago period, registering an addition of 4.9 GW over the last one year.

The company said it is moving ahead with its target of achieving 50 GW by 2030.

AGEL said it is developing the world's largest renewable energy plant of 30 GW at Khavda in Gujarat. Spread over 538 sq km, almost 5 times the city of Paris, the project will set a global benchmark for the development of ultra large-scale renewable energy plants.

AGEL has an operational capacity of 5.6 GW solar, wind and hybrid capacity at Khavda.

Part of the Adani Group, Adani Green Energy Ltd develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions.