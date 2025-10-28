Adani Green Energy Q2 net profit grows 28 pc to Rs 644 cr

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday posted a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 644 crore in the September quarter, driven by the renewable power business.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 515 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the Adani Group entity said in an exchange filing.

The company's revenue from power supply rose to Rs 2,776 crore from Rs 2,308 crore in the second quarter a year ago.

Total income dropped to Rs 3,249 crore in the September quarter from Rs 3,396 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood at Rs 2,874 crore as against Rs 2,857 crore in Q2 FY25.

In a separate statement, Ashish Khanna, the CEO of Adani Green Energy, said, "We are making steady progress in our largest ongoing development of 30 GW RE plant at Khavda in Gujarat. We are consistently adopting innovative renewable technologies and digitalizing ever more aspects of our business to boost operational efficiency, project execution and safety." As of September 30, the company said its operational capacity expanded by 49 per cent to 16.7 GW, on track to achieve 50 GW target.

Energy sales rose by 39 per cent year-on-year to 19,569 million units from 14,128 million units a year ago, from hybrid, wind and solar.

AGEL added 2,437 MW greenfield capacity in H1 FY26, which is 74 per cent of the capacity addition in the entire FY25.

"With robust manpower deployment, localized supply chain and advanced technologies like robotic solar module installation, AGEL is on track to achieve 30 GW RE capacity in Khavda by 2029 setting a global benchmark for the speed of execution at such a large scale," the company said.

The greenfield additions over the last year were 5,496 MW, which included 4,200 MW of solar capacity (2,900 MW in Khavda, Gujarat, 1,050 MW in Rajasthan and 250 MW in Andhra Pradesh); 491 MW wind capacity in Khavda and 805 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity in Khavda.

Adani Green Energy Ltd develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions. It currently has an operating renewable portfolio of over 16.7 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. PTI ABI MR