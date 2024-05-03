Adani Green Energy Q4 net profit declines 39 pc to Rs 310 cr

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Adani Green Energy Ltd on Friday posted a 38.85 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 310 crore for the March quarter, mainly on account of increased expenses.

Advertisment

Its net profit was Rs 507 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2022-23, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the fourth quarter of FY24, the company's total income fell to Rs 2,806 crore from Rs 2,977 crore a year ago.

The company's expenses surged to Rs 2,379 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 2,053 crore in the year-ago period. PTI ABI TRB TRB