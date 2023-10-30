Adani Green Energy shares jump nearly 5 pc after remarkable Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Shares of Adani Green Energy jumped nearly 5 per cent on Monday after the company posted nearly 149 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit in the July-September quarter.

Advertisment

The stock rallied 4.95 per cent to settle at Rs 914.65 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 7.83 per cent to Rs 939.80.

At the NSE, it climbed 4.92 per cent to Rs 913.80.

In traded volume terms, 2.13 lakh shares of company were traded at the BSE and 20,41,633 shares on the NSE.

Advertisment

Adani Green Energy on Monday posted nearly 149 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 371 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher sales.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 149 crore in the quarter ended on September 30 last year, a BSE filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 2,589 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 1,684 crore in the same period a year ago.

The sale of energy increased to 5,737 million units (MU) during the period from 3,067 MU in the year-ago quarter. PTI SUM HVA