Adani Green Energy's arm commissions 250 MW solar project

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Adani Green Energy on Thursday said its arm has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Badi Sid in Jodhpur district, Rajasthan.

Advertisment

With the commissioning of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,434 MW, a BSE filing said.

Adani Green Energy Twenty Five Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Badi Sid, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, according to the filing. PTI KKS DR