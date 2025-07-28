Adani Green shares climb over 3 pc after Q1 earnings

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Monday rose over 3 per cent after the company posted a 31 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter.

The company's stock edged higher by 2.93 per cent to settle at Rs 1,004.55 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.86 per cent to Rs 1,013.65.

At the NSE, shares of the firm climbed 3.39 per cent to Rs 1,009.

Adani Green Energy Ltd on Monday posted a 31 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 824 crore in the June quarter, driven by revenues from its core businesses.

AGEL, which is the green portfolio company of the Adani Group, had cloked a net profit of Rs 629 crore in the April-June period of the 2024-25 financial year.

The company's total income increased to Rs 4,006 crore in the June quarter from Rs 3,112 crore in the year-ago period.

A major share of Rs 3,312 crore and Rs 429 crore in revenues came from power supply and sale of goods/equipment, respectively. PTI SUM TRB