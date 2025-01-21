Adani Group committed to increasing investments in UP: Gautam Adani

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani visited the Maha Kumbh Mela on Tuesday along with his wife Preeti Adani and said his business group is committed to increasing the amount of investments in Uttar Pradesh.

"There are immense opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and the state government is working in the right direction for development. The Adani Group will continue to contribute to this progress. We are committed to making further investments in Uttar Pradesh," the industrialist told reporters.

About his experience at the Maha Kumbh, he said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on behalf of the country's citizens for the grandeur and the arrangements here." "Millions of people come to this fair, and the cleanliness and other arrangements here are a subject of a study for management institutes and corporate houses. It has been an amazing experience to be here," he added.

An official from the company informed that Gautam Adani, along with his wife and Adani Foundation chairperson Preeti Adani, took a holy dip in the Ganga. They visited the Shankar Vimanmandapam temple on the banks of the river and offered prayers.

Later, in a post in Hindi on X, Gautam Adani said, "Amazing ('adbhut'), unique ('adwitiya') and extraordinary ('aloukik')! After coming to Prayagraj, it felt as if faith, the spirit of service and the cultures of the entire world have come together in the lap of Mother Ganga. I thank with all my heart the government-administration, sanitation workers and security forces who are ready to serve the seers, kalpavasis and devotees, who keep the grandeur and divinity of Kumbh alive. May the blessings of Maa Ganga remain with all of us." The Adani Group has partnered with the ISKCON for the distribution of prasad at the Maha Kumbh. Gautam Adani had arrived in Prayagraj to participate in prasad distribution. PTI RAJ KIS NAV HVA RC