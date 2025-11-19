Adani Group, Ministry of Education's IKS launch programme to revive Indology

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) The Adani Group, in partnership with Ministry of Education's Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division, will host a national programme aimed at revitalising Indology and advancing research on India's civilisational and knowledge traditions.

The event will take place at the Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad from November 20 to 22.

The initiative comes at a time when Indology departments worldwide have seen declining support.

According to the organisers, the programme seeks to strengthen India's academic ownership of its civilisational studies and promote research grounded in indigenous perspectives.

As part of the collaboration, Adani Group and IKS have launched a five-year programme with a funding outlay of Rs 13.16 crore to support 14 Ph.D. scholars across leading institutions.

Their research areas will include Paninian grammar and computational linguistics, ancient astronomical systems, traditional engineering and sustainability practices, classical literature, indigenous healthcare frameworks, political thought and heritage studies.

The scholars were chosen through a national consultation involving IITs, IIMs, IKS-focused universities and senior academics. The programme aims to combine classical Indian knowledge with modern research methods such as data science, systems thinking and multimodal archiving.

IKS, established under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, works to integrate India’s traditional knowledge systems into mainstream education and research, including in fields such as engineering, environmental science, linguistics, public policy and healthcare.

The Adani Group said the initiative aligns with its broader nation-building efforts and reflects India's civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world as one family), while contributing to the country's growing soft-power influence.