Adani Group plans to invest Rs 7.5 lakh cr in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) The Adani Group is planning to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore across sectors in Rajasthan, a senior company official said on Monday.

While speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit, Adani Ports and SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani said 50 per cent of the total investment will be made within the next five years.

"Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 7.5 lakh crore across various sectors of the state economy," he said.

He said the company plans to build the world's largest integrated green energy ecosystem, involving 100 gigawatt of renewable energy, 2 million tonnes of Hydrogen and 1.8 gigawatt of pump-hydro storage.

"These investments will build Rajasthan into an oasis of green jobs," Adani added.

Rajasthan is critical for the group's ambition to become one of the largest cement players in the country.

"We will set up four new cement plants to build an additional capacity of 6 million tonnes per annum in the state," Adani said.

Besides these projects, Adani Group plans to set up a world-class facility at Jaipur Airport and multi-modal logistics parks, among others, to support the Rajasthan government's plans to double the state economy in the next five years. PTI PRS BAL BAL