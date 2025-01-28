Adani Group signs MoU with Odisha govt for Rs 2.3-lakh crore investment in 5 years

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) The Adani Group on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Odisha government, committing an investment of Rs 2.3 lakh crore over the next five years across a host of sectors.

The MoU was signed here at the ‘Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave’, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Karan Adani, met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and signed the agreement for investment in sectors like power, cement, industrial parks and aluminium, an official said.

“This is the biggest investment intent by any group in the conclave,” Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Hemant Sharma told reporters.

He said 54 MoUs worth Rs 4.5 crore have so far been signed on the first day of the conclave. PTI AAM RBT