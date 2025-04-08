Adani group stock end higher as markets bounce back after sharp fall

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) All 11 listed Adani group firms ended higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from the previous day's decline, amid a recovery in the equity market.

Shares of Adani Enterprises jumped 3.27 per cent, Adani Total Gas climbed 3.27 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions rallied 3.23 per cent and Ambuja Cements shot up 2.53 per cent on the BSE.

The stock of ACC gained 2.32 per cent, Adani Wilmar advanced 2.24 per cent, Adani Ports went up by 1.72 per cent, Sanghi Industries was up 1.62 per cent, NDTV (1.06 per cent), Adani Power (0.54 per cent) and Adani Green Energy (0.30 per cent).

The combined market valuation of all the 11 firms stood at Rs 12,18,530 crore.

Stock markets rebounded sharply on Tuesday, a day after facing their worst drubbing in 10 months.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,089.18 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 74,227.08 with 29 of its components ending in the green. During the day, it climbed 1,721.49 points or 2.35 per cent to 74,859.39.

The NSE Nifty surged 374.25 points or 1.69 per cent to 22,535.85. Intra-day, the benchmark soared 535.6 points or 2.41 per cent to 22,697.20.

As many as 10 Adani group firms ended lower on Monday.