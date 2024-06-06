Adani Group stocks continue to rally for 2nd day; Adani Energy climbs over 5%

New Delhi: Shares of nine of the 10 listed Adani Group companies ended in positive territory on Thursday, maintaining their winning run for the second day, with Adani Energy rallying over 5 per cent in line with a recovery in the equity market.

The stock of Adani Energy Solutions jumped 5.10 per cent, Adani Total Gas soared by 3.97 per cent, NDTV moved up by 3.70 per cent, Adani Power rallied 3.17 per cent and Adani Wilmar advanced by 3.05 per cent on the BSE.

ACC rallied 2.56 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbed 2.13 per cent, Adani Green Energy went up by 1.99 per cent and Ambuja Cements (1.77 per cent).

The combined market valuation of all the nine firms stood at Rs 14,08,109.76 crore.

The stock of Adani Ports, however, declined by 0.18 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 692.27 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 75,074.51 on Thursday. In intra-day trade, the benchmark soared 915.49 points or 1.23 per cent to 75,297.73.

Shares of nine of the 10 listed Adani Group companies had ended with gains on Wednesday, a day after suffering heavy beating, amid value-buying at lower levels and recovery in the equity market.

All Adani Group companies tumbled on Tuesday, with many firms hitting their lower circuit limits, on below-expectation poll results.