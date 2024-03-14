Adani group stocks rebound; Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy jump over 11% each

New Delhi: Adani group stocks rebounded on Thursday, a day after falling sharply, in tandem with a recovery in the equity markets.

The stock of Adani Total Gas surged 11.34 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions soared 11.10 per cent, Adani Green Energy zoomed 9.66 per cent, Adani Enterprises jumped 6.29 per cent and Adani Ports climbed 4.93 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of NDTV jumped 4.82 per cent, Adani Wilmar advanced 4.40 per cent, ACC gained 4.11 per cent, Ambuja Cements climbed 4.04 per cent and Adani Power went up by 1.81 per cent.

The combined market valuation of all ten listed companies stood at Rs 15.66 lakh crore.

All ten listed stocks of the Adani group tumbled on Wednesday, erasing Rs 1.12 lakh crore from their combined market valuation.

Rally in Adani group firms mirrored a recovery in the equity market. The 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 73,097.28. The Nifty climbed 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent to 22,146.65.