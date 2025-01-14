Adani group stocks soar; Adani Power surges 20%, Adani Green Energy up by 13%

New Delhi: Adani group stocks were in heavy demand on Tuesday and ended the day in the positive territory, with Adani Power surging nearly 20 per cent, bouncing back after declining from previous day's decline.

Shares of Adani Power zoomed 19.77 per cent, Adani Green Energy soared 13.22 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions surged 12.06 per cent, Adani Enterprises rallied 7.12 per cent, Adani Total Gas jumped 6.52 per cent and NDTV shot up 5.63 per cent on the BSE.

The stock of Adani Ports climbed 4.77 per cent, Ambuja Cements went up 4.66 per cent, ACC (4.65 per cent), Sanghi Industries (3.85 per cent), and Adani Wilmar (1.71 per cent).

The combined market valuation of all 11 group firms stood at Rs 12,51,029.2 crore.

All Adani group stocks had ended lower on Monday's trade in line with weak trend in equities.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday after four days of sharp decline.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 169.62 points to settle at 76,499.63. The NSE Nifty went up 90.10 points to 23,176.05.