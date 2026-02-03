Adani group stocks surge; Adani Green jumps nearly 11 pc

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Adani group stocks were in high demand on Tuesday, with Adani Green surging nearly 11 per cent, amid a sharp rally in the equity market after India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent.

Shares of Adani Green Energy soared 10.61 per cent, Adani Enterprises zoomed 10.38 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions advanced 10.23 per cent, Adani Ports jumped 9.12 per cent, Adani Power surged 6.76 per cent, Adani Total Gas went up 4.52 per cent, Sanghi Industries rose 3.60 per cent, Ambuja Cements edged higher by 3.45 per cent, NDTV climbed 2.91 per cent, and ACC (2.08 per cent) on the BSE.

Adani Ports emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex firms.

The combined market valuation of all the listed firms stood at Rs 13.78 lakh crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted a 21 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,043 crore for the December quarter FY26, mainly on account higher revenues from key cargo handling business.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 2,518 crore in the October-December period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

After starting the trade on a buoyant note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further jumped 4,205.27 points, or 5.14 per cent, to hit the day's high of 85,871.73. It later ended at 83,739.13, up 2,072.67 points, or 2.54 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty zoomed 639.15 points, or 2.55 per cent, to settle at 25,727.55. During the day, it surged 1,252.8 points, or 4.99 per cent, to 26,341.20.

"Indian equities witnessed one of the biggest single-day gains on Tuesday after India and the US announced a long-awaited trade deal, easing tariff-related concerns that have weighed on Indian markets since April 2025," Siddhartha Khemka -- Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said. PTI SUM TRB