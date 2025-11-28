Adani group targets total debt level at Rs 1-lakh-cr on its books by 2030

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) Adani Group on Friday said it is looking at a total debt on its books at Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030 and emphasised that from the risk perspective, it wants to be in a position where its growth plan is not dependent on accessing any capital.

Speaking at the Trust Group's 5th edition of the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2025 here, Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh also said that the group is of the opinion that Indian infrastructure must be primarily owned by India.

"About Rs one lakh-crore is our target," Singh said in response to a question on debt.

He said ideally it should be by 2030, adding that "but certainly by 2030." There are a couple of things which the company has to resolve, which it will work with banking partners and with its own treasury also, which is to create a much more depth, he said.

"Today, there is depth in the availability of funds, but there is no depth in market making. So we need to create depth in the market making, so that has to happen. Initially, we will have to sort of help ourselves, but we will do," Singh said.

"I think from a risk perspective, we want to be in a position where our growth plan is not dependent on us accessing any capital. But that doesn't mean that we will not access capital, it just simply means that when we do our planning, because of the scale of our plan, so roughly give or take we will invest new assets of 1.5 lakh crore a year over the next six years," he said.

On the distressed Sahara Group assets, which it has proposed to sell to Adani Group, Singh said, " We are hardly involved in any court case, whatsoever, we will not but we are very much interested in that because some of the assets are tailored and so for real estate continuous nature. It will make sense for us." Singh, however, said that we have to find some pathways because the assets are under litigation..

According to sources, Adani's total debt of Rs 2.6 lakh crore is backed by Rs 90,000 crore in annual operating profit and Rs 60,000 crore in cash. PTI IAS MR