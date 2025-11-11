Adani Group to build one of world's largest battery energy storage projects in India

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Adani Group on Tuesday announced its entry into the battery energy storage sector with plans to set up a 1,126 MW / 3,530 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Khavda in Gujarat, which will be India's largest and among the world's biggest single-location storage projects.

The facility, comprising more than 700 BESS containers, is expected to be commissioned by March 2026, the conglomerate said in a statement.

It will form part of the Khavda renewable energy complex, billed as the world's largest renewable energy plant.

Battery storage is required to make renewable energy more reliable, provide backup power, and improve grid stability. It allows energy generated from sources like solar and wind to be stored and then used when the source is unavailable, such as at night or during low-wind periods.

This reduces reliance on the grid and fossil fuels, lowers electricity bills, and ensures a consistent power supply.

Adani said its project aims to enhance grid reliability, ease peak load pressures, reduce transmission congestion, and support round-the-clock clean power supply. It will use advanced lithium-ion battery technology integrated with energy management systems for optimized performance.

The BESS project would have a power capacity of 1126 MW and energy capacity 3530 MWh. This means that BESS would be able to store 3530 MWh of energy - extending power capacity of 1126 MW by around 3 hours.

"Energy storage is the cornerstone of a renewable-powered future," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group. "With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India's energy independence and sustainability." This initiative, he said, would enable the group to deliver reliable, clean and affordable energy solutions at scale.

The Group said it plans to scale its storage capacity to 15 GWh by fiscal 2027 and to 50 GWh within five years, underscoring its ambitions in large-scale clean energy infrastructure.

"The project is in the advanced stages of deployment at Khavda, the world's largest renewable energy plant. The project is being developed with cutting-edge lithium-ion battery technology and is being integrated with advanced energy management systems to ensure optimal performance and reliability," it said.

"The deployment will support peak load management and energy shifting, thereby playing a critical role in decarbonising the power sector." With this strategic entry, the Adani Group joins the ranks of global energy leaders investing in large-scale storage infrastructure, marking a transformative moment in India’s clean energy journey.

The Adani Group, headquartered in Ahmedabad, operates diversified businesses across energy, logistics, metals, and consumer sectors, and has pledged to align its growth with India's net-zero and sustainability goals. PTI ANZ DR DR