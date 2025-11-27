Adani Group to buy 72.8 pc stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre for Rs 820 cr

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Adani Group on Thursday said it will buy a 72.8 per cent stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) for Rs 820 crore, marking the conglomerate's foray into the pilot training segment.

FSTC operates 11 advanced full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft, providing training for commercial pilot licences to type ratings, recurrent training and specialised skill courses.

It runs simulation centres in Gurugram (Haryana) and Hyderabad (Telangana), and also operates flying schools at Bhiwani and Narnaul in Haryana.

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, and Horizon Aero Solutions Ltd (HASL) will snap up a 72.8 per cent stake in FSTC.

HASL is 50 per cent owned by ADSTL, and the remaining shareholding rests with Prime Aero Services LLP.

These entities have "signed share purchase agreements dated November 27, 2025, with Flight Simulation Solutions Pvt Ltd (FSS) and Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd (FSTC), a subsidiary of FSS and their existing shareholders to acquire effectively 72.8 per cent stake in FSTC," a release said.

The stake is being purchased at an enterprise value of Rs 820 crore.

The conglomerate already has its presence in the airport and MRO sector.

India's defence pilot training ecosystem is emerging as a major opportunity, mirroring trends in civil aviation where simulator-based training lowers costs and improves safety and efficiency, the company said.

FSTC has outlined robust growth plans to scale across both defence and civil domains, it said.

"This acquisition is the next step in our strategy to build a fully integrated aviation services platform. With FSTC joining Air Works and Indamer Technics, we can now serve customers across civil MRO, general aviation MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), defence MRO and full-stack flight training," said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace.

"With Indian airlines expected to induct over 1,500 aircraft, the requirement for certified pilots will multiply sharply. At the same time, the government's thrust on advanced training and mission rehearsal for armed forces creates new opportunities in defence simulation. In line with our philosophy of helping build a secure nation, we aim to support the next generation of Indian defence pilots," he added.

ADSTL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL). Horizon Aero Solutions Limited (HASL), a joint venture of ADSTL and Prime Aero Services LLP, is a step-down subsidiary of AEL.