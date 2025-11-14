Adani Group to invest Rs 1 lakh cr in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam, Nov 14 (PTI) Billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy conglomerate will invest over Rs 1 lakh crore across sectors like data centres and cement in Andhra Pradesh over the next decade as it looks to consolidate and grow business in southern India.

Speaking at Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit here, Adani Ports & SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani said the investment, which will span across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing, is over and above the Rs 40,000 crore already invested.

Weeks after stitching a partnership with Google, a mega AI data centre in the state, he also unveiled the Group's USD 15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which includes building one of the world's largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in partnership with Google.

"The Adani Group's belief in Andhra Pradesh is not new. We do not just talk about investment - we demonstrate it. So far, we have invested over Rs 40,000 crore, across ports, logistics, cement, infra and renewable energy. And we are not stopping there," he said. "Over the next ten years, we plan to invest an additional Rs 1,00,000 crore, across ports, cement, data center, energy and advanced manufacturing." The conglomerate saw Andhra Pradesh not as a destination for investment, but as a launchpad for India's next decade of transformation, he said.

At the Vizag Tech Park, he said Adani in partnership with Google will build one of the world's largest hyperscale data-center ecosystems, powered by green energy.

Google and Adani will invest USD 15 billion over the next five years to develop a data centre hub in Vizag. The project is Google's largest AI hub investment outside the US and will include a purpose-built, gigawatt-scale data center campus.

"This is a combined USD 15-billion vision that perfectly aligns with your twin goals of sustainable and high-tech growth," he said.

AdaniConneX, a joint venture between the Adani Group and data center operator EdgeConneX, will undertake the project, which will be supported by a subsea cable network and powered by renewable energy. Adani Group will also build new transmission lines, generate renewable power, and build energy storage systems in the state.

The facility will help meet India's growing demand for AI and will also collaborate with telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel.

Karan, eldest son of billionaire Gautam Adani, said, Andhra Pradesh is the eastern gateway of India to the world.

"But geography alone does not create history. Vision does," he said, calling Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu an "institution" who rewrote the playbook of modern industrial India.

"Three decades ago, when many saw uncertainty, you saw opportunity and transformed Hyderabad into a global symbol of Indian intellect and innovation. And today, as you take forward the vision of Swarna Andhra 2047, you once again remind us that governance can be visionary, administration can be entrepreneurial, and a government head can think like a startup founder - always building, always innovating, always believing!," he said.

Naidu, he said, is the original CEO of Andhra Pradesh. "And under your captaincy, this state is ready once again for take-off." Nara Lokesh, the chief minister's son and a minister in the state government, represents a new generation of leadership - agile, data-driven and deeply humane, he said. "Your mantra of 'Speed of Doing Business' is not just a slogan, it is a lived experience for investors like us," he said. "You speak the language of youth, the logic of technology, and the metrics of the boardroom - all, with equal fluency." Stating that Adani group's operations here have already generated over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, he promised to match the speed and scale of the state leadership in the new ventures.

"As India marches toward Viksit Bharat 2047, and Andhra Pradesh advances toward Swarna Andhra 2047, I fundamentally believe that the road to a developed India runs through the heart of Andhra Pradesh," he added.