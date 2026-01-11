Adani Group to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Kutch, boost energy and port capacity

Ahmedabad, Jan 11 (PTI) Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, on Sunday said that the Adani Group will invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the next five years in Gujarat's Kutch region.

Adani was addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch and Saurashtra regions held in Rajkot in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and several industry leaders.

"The Adani Group is committed to investing Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the next five years in the Kutch region. We will complete our Khavda project and commission the full 37 GW capacity by 2030, and we will also double our port capacity at Mundra in 10 years," he said.

Adani said that every one of these investments aligns with India's national priorities: employment generation, industrial competitiveness, sustainability, and long-term resilience.

"At a time when the global economy faces uncertainty and fragmentation, India is emerging as a bright spot, growing close to 8 per cent, expanding its manufacturing base, and confidently progressing towards becoming a five trillion economy and the world's third largest," he noted.

He said Gujarat stands among India's most industrially advanced and globally connected states, contributing over 8 per cent to India's GDP, accounting for 17 per cent of industrial output, handling 40 per cent of the nation's cargo through its ports, and leading in renewable energy.

Kutch represents a powerful symbol of transformation, Adani said, adding that the region, which was once considered remote and challenging, has emerged as one of India's most strategic industrial, logistics, and energy hubs.

"As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Gujarat will remain a cornerstone of this national transformation. The Adani Group remains deeply committed to being a trusted partner in building a strong, self-reliant, and globally respected India," he added.

Adani owns the Mudra Port in Kutch.

Addressing the summit, Balkrishan Goenka, the chairman of Welspun World, said that the company's facility in Gujarat has become the world's number one home textile company.

Today, Welspun is giving employment to one lakh people directly and indirectly in Gujarat.

In the US and UK, the market share of Welspun home textiles is more than 25 per cent. Welspun products made in Gujarat are being used in prestigious tournaments like Wimbledon, he said.

He highlighted that in the pipeline business, the company is investing Rs 5,000 crore and assured that it will be the largest pipe manufacturing company in the world by the end of this year. PTI KVM PD ARU