Adani Group to invest Rs 2 lakh cr in Gujarat in next five years: Gautam Adani

Gandhinagar: Richest Asian Gautam Adani on Wednesday announced a Rs 2 lakh crore investment in Gujarat over the next five years, largely in setting up the world's largest clean energy project that will be visible even from space.

The apples-to-airport conglomerate is building three giga factories for manufacturing solar modules, wind turbines and hydrogen electrolyzers.

In Gujarat's Rann of Kutch desert, it is building the world's largest green energy park, covering 725 square kilometer. It will produce 30 gigawatt of electricity from solar energy as well as set up an integrated renewable energy manufacturing ecosystem for solar and wind.

"Over the next five years, Adani Group will invest over Rs 2 lakh crore in Gujarat - that is USD 25 billion - thereby creating over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs," Adani said at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

The group is "constructing the world's largest green energy park in Khavda, Kutch, generating 30 GW of renewable energy over 725 sq km, even visible from space," he said.

The building blocks of the green supply chain will create the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem. "This includes solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen electrolysers, green ammonia, PVC, and expansions in copper and cement production," he said.

Adani said the group has already invested over Rs 50,000 crore out of the Rs 55,000 crore investment committed by 2025 at the previous summit.

The chairman of Adani Group said since 2014, India's GDP has grown by 185 per cent, and per capita income by 165 per cent. "This achievement is unparalleled, especially considering this decade's geopolitical conflicts and pandemic challenges." Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "you have taken us from a country seeking a voice on global platforms to a nation that now creates the global platforms." "The solar alliance platform, an initiative you conceptualised, and your leadership at the G20 platform, set a benchmark for a more inclusive world order. Adding Global South to the G20 is a defining moment in modern history," he said. "Prime Minister, you don't just predict the future, you shape it." Modi, he said, reoriented India to becoming the world's fastest growing nation, and position it as the global champion driven by the twin philosophies of Vasudeva Kutumbakam and Vishwa Guru.

"And the best is yet to come," he said.

"With your foresight in harnessing India's youth to build a Vikshit Bharat (Developed India) and make India a fully developed nation by 2047, you have ensured that the India of today is poised to shape the global future of tomorrow," Adani added.

Adani said he has been part of every Vibrant Gujarat Summit since the biennial event was conceived two decades back.

"Vibrant Gujarat is a stunning manifestation of your (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's) extraordinary vision. It has all your hallmark signatures, merging grand ambitions, massive scale, meticulous governance, and flawless execution," he added.