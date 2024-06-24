Adani, Hindalco show initial interest to develop copper mines

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Companies like Adani Enterprises and Hindalco Industries have shown initial interest to develop state-owned Hindustan Copper's two copper mines in Jharkhand, sources said.

The sources said Adani Enterprises and Hindalco Industries were part of the pre-bid conference that was held on Monday.

Both mines have a combined capacity of three million tonnes per annum, sources said, adding that while one of these blocks is virgin, the other one is closed for the past 20 years.

Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL), a miniratna PSU under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines, was incorporated in November.

It is the only company in India engaged in mining of copper ore and owns all operating mining lease of copper ore and also the only integrated producer of refined copper.