Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone handles 36 MMT cargo in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Monday said it has handled 36 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in November 2024.

Advertisment

The company in a regulatory filing said that the container segment registered a growth of 21 per cent growth.

APSEZ said in the eleven month of 2024, it handled 293.7 MMT cargo, registering a 7 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

The company's logistic rail volume also rose 10 per cent in the eleven months of 2024 to 4.2 lakh twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs).

Advertisment

APSEZ is a part of the globally diversified Adani Group and is the largest port developer and operator in India with 7 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra and Vizhinjam in Kerala) and 7 ports and terminals on the east coast of India. PTI BKS HVA