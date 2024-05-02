Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone handles 36.2 MMT cargo globally in April

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Thursday said it handled 36.2 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in April, registering a 12 per cent year-on-year growth.

APSEZ in a statement said growth recorded across most domestic ports, with Dhamra Port recording its highest ever monthly cargo of 4.38 MMT.

Growth recorded across the three broad cargo categories i.e., dry (+7 per cent YoY), liquid & gas (+29 per cent), and Container (+14 per cent), it added.

The billionaire Gautam Adani's firm said growth in logistics segment continued with rail volumes rising by 5 per cent YoY to 49,430 TEUs and GPWIS volumes increasing by 26 per cent to 1.8 MMT.

APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India.