Adani Ports’ new film embarks on a 'Journey of Dreams'

New Delhi: The Adani Group on Tuesday launched its latest film, Journey of Dreams, as part of its ongoing Hum Karke Dikhate Hain series.

The film celebrates the transformative impact of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) in connecting businesses to global markets and fostering economic growth, India’s largest integrated ports and logistics company said.

The narrative-driven film showcases how Adani Ports supports both large and small enterprises by offering seamless connectivity and world-class infrastructure.

It opens with a touching moment between a father and his daughter watching a ship sail away. When the daughter asks, “Jahaaz mein badi badi cheezein jaati hai na, papa?” (Ships carry big things, right?), her father replies, “Isme bade bade sapne bhi jaate hain” (Ships also transport big dreams).

The story then follows the journey of a small business owner from Gujarat’s Kutch region, whose handcrafted Namda toys reach international markets thanks to Adani Ports’ efficient logistics.

Ajay Kakar, Head of Corporate Branding at Adani Group, said, “At Adani Ports, we are not just facilitating the movement of goods; we are creating pathways for dreams. Our commitment to providing world-class facilities and seamless connectivity ensures that both large and small businesses can flourish, driving economic growth and improve the lives of millions of Indians. This film beautifully illustrates how our ports act as beacons of hope, transforming dreams into reality and nurturing the aspirations of countless individuals and families across India.”

Created by Ogilvy India, the film reflects Adani’s focus on blending business with a human touch.

Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor for Ogilvy India, said, “Big companies and big projects are never big enough unless they care for the community at large. A second piece in the series of human transformation stories, the Ports campaign captures Adani's spirit of doing business with a human touch and how it positively impacts the common man.”

The film is part of the #AdaniHKKDH series, which highlights the Adani Group’s contributions across various sectors. It will be promoted across broadcast and digital platforms.

The film: