Adani Ports Q2 profit rises 37% to Rs 2,413.54 crore

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,413.54 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 1,762 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the July-September 2024-25 period increased to Rs 7,372.37 crore, from Rs 6,951.86 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses in the period under review reduced marginally to Rs 4,433.96 crore, from Rs 4,477 crore in the year-ago quarter.