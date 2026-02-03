New Delhi (PTI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted 21 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,043 crore for December quarter FY26, mainly on account higher revenues from key cargo handling business.

It had logged a net profit of Rs 2,518 crore in the October-December period of preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Revenue rose to Rs 9,705 crore from Rs 7,964 crore, registering a 22 per cent year-on-year growth.

In the total revenue pie, the share of domestic ports was at Rs 6,701 crore (Rs 5,826 crore in Q3FY25) and the share of the international ports was Rs 1,067 crore (Rs 885 crore a year ago).

In April-December FY26, the net profit jumped 18 per cent to Rs 9,474 crore from Rs 8,038 crore a year ago. Revenue surged 24 per cent to Rs 27,998 crore from Rs 22,590 crore.

"We have delivered a strong and resilient performance. Sustained momentum across our four business pillars, combined with the consolidation of NQXT, has enabled us to raise the upper end of our FY26 EBITDA guidance by a robust Rs 800 crore," Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, APSEZ said.

The company said it has also revised its revenue guidance for FY26 to Rs 38,000 crore (earlier estimated at Rs 36,000-38,000 crore) and EBITDA guidance to Rs 22,800 crore (earlier estimated at Rs 21,000-22,000 crore).

The company looks to spend a capex of Rs 11,000-12,000 crore in FY26.

The cargo handling guidance for the fiscal is 505-515 million metric tonne (MMT). In Q3FY26, the company handled 123 MMT cargo, up 9 per cent from 112 MMT in the same quarter a year ago.

APSEZ said it completed acquisition of NQXT Australia in Q3 and is on track to achieve 1 billion tonne of cargo volume by 2030.

Part of diversified Adani Group, APSEZ is a leading Integrated Transport Utility--across cargo origination (International Freight Network) through port handling, rail transport, multi-modal logistics parks, warehousing etc.