Adani Ports Q4 net profit rises 50% to Rs 3,023 crore

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported a 50 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,023.10 crore in the March quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 2,014.77 crore in the January-March period of preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 8,769.63 crore from Rs 7,199.94 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses stood at Rs 5,382.13 crore during the period under review against Rs 4,450.52 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

For the entire FY25, net profit rose to Rs 11,061.26 crore from Rs 8,103.99 crore in FY24.