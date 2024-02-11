Adani Ports secures top position for climate actions

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Sunday said it has secured top position for its climate actions and environmental performance in assessments done by four global rating agencies.

The assessments were done by CDP, S&P, Sustainalytics and Moody's .

While the company secured 'leadership band' in CDP Climate Assessment 2023, it ranked first on the environmental dimension among 324 companies in the transport and transport infrastructure sector by S&P Global CSA 2023, a statement said.

The company also secured the top rank in the marine ports sector on a low carbon transition rating by Sustainalytics.

It also received the 'advanced' rating in Moody's Energy Transition Rating and the first rank in the overall ESG Assessment and Strategy review in their last update.

APSEZ is a part of the globally diversified Adani Group and is the largest port developer and operator in India.