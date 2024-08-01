Adani Ports & SEZ Q1 profit rises 47 pc to Rs 3,107 crore

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Thursday posted a 47 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,107 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year on account of higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 2,119 crore in the April-June period of FY24, the company said in a filing.

Total income surged to Rs 8,054.18 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 6,631.23 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses rose to Rs 4,238.94 crore in the period from Rs 4,065.24 crore a year ago.

APSEZ Whole-time Director & CEO Ashwani Gupta said, "FY25 has begun on a strong note for us with a stellar performance on both financial and growth fronts." "On the financial front, we posted all-time high earnings. But for the temporary disruption in Gangavaram Port, which is now fully restored, our Q1 cargo volume would have been at 114.7 MMT, a 13 per cent increase.," he added. PTI BKS DR