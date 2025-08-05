Adani Ports & SEZ Q1 profit rises 6.54% to Rs 3,310.60 crore

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted a 6.54 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,310.60 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year on account of higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 3,107.23 crore in the April-June period of FY25, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income surged to Rs 9,422.18 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 8,054.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses also rose to Rs 5,731.88 crore in the period from Rs 4,238.94 crore a year ago.