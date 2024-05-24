Advertisment
Business

Adani Ports to join Sensex from June 24, replacing Wipro

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Gautam Adani Ports Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Representative image

New Delhi: Gautam Adani Group firm Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will replace IT major Wipro in BSE's benchmark index Sensex from June 24, according to an official announcement on Friday.

Advertisment

The changes have been announced by Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE.

Apart from this, Tata Group company Trent Ltd will make an entry in Sensex 50, while Divi's Laboratories Ltd will be dropped from the index.

"Effective at the open of Monday, June 24, 2024, the ... changes will be made," Asia Index said.

Sensex BSE Wipro Gautam Adani Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Adani Ports
Advertisment
Subscribe