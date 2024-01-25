Adani Power board appoints Dilip Kumar Jha as CFO

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Adani Power board on Thursday approved the appointment of Dilip Kumar Jha as Chief Financial Officer from April 1, 2024.

Shailesh Sawa will relinquish his position as Chief Financial Officer of the company, following his transition to a new role, which shall be effective from closure of the business hours on March 31, 2024, a BSE filing stated.

Jha, presently serving as Head (Finance & Accounts) within Adani Portfolio of Companies, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (a Key Managerial Personnel, categorised as Senior Management Personnel), commencing from April 1, 2024, it stated.

Sawa was appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in July 2020.

Sawa will transition from his position to a new role in Group Regulatory Engagement for Adani's portfolio of companies.

This transition is part of a leadership capability development initiative being undertaken across the Adani portfolio of companies in furtherance of a long-term vision to enhance employee engagement, build people capabilities, and create a pool of proficient and committed leaders in a diverse, equitable, and respectful workplace, the filing said.

The Adani Leadership Acceleration Program, a six-year structured mentorship, capability enhancement, and leadership development programme has been implemented across the portfolio of companies for developing engaged leaders with values consistent with building high-value businesses that are rooted in sustainability, social equity, and ethics of good governance.

In view of this, Sawa will relinquish his position as the CFO with effect from the close of business hours on March 31, 2024, it stated. PTI KKS BAL BAL