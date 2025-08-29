Adani Power gets LoA for 2,400 MW thermal project in Bihar

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Adani Power on Friday said it has received the Letter of Award (LoA) to set up a 2,400 MW greenfield thermal power plant with an investment of USD 3 billion at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

In a statement, Adani Power said it has received the LoA for 25-year long-term procurement of electricity from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL), which it will supply from a 2,400 MW (800 MW X 3) greenfield ultra super critical plant to be set up at Pirpainti.

This would be followed by the signing of the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) between the entities, it stated.

The Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL) has awarded the LoA to Adani Power on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL), the two state utilities.

"With our upcoming ultra-supercritical, high-efficiency Pirpainti project in Bihar, we are setting new benchmarks in operational excellence and sustainability," S B Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Power, said.

Earlier, Adani Power had emerged as the winner in the tariff-based competitive bidding process by the BSPGCL, offering the lowest supply price of Rs 6.075 per KWh.

The company will invest USD 3 billion in setting up the plant and the related infrastructure.

The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment of 10,000 to 12,000 personnel during the construction phase and 3,000 once in operation.

India's power demand is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, with peak demand rising from the current 250 GW to 400 GW by 2031-32, and 700+ GW by 2047, propelled by rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and a growing population, it said.

Thermal power, with its inherent ability to provide large-scale, reliable, and round-the-clock power, will continue to remain the backbone of our energy security, providing critical base-load and grid-balancing support, it stated.

To meet this ever-increasing power demand, the government has envisaged an additional 100 GW of thermal capacity to be added by 2035, it stated.

Adani Power has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across twelve power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, as well as a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. PTI KKS DRR