Adani Power Q3 net profit declines over 15 pc to Rs 2,488 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Adani Power on Thursday said its consolidated net profit dropped over 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,488 crore in the December quarter of FY26, mainly due to lower one-time income.

"Consolidated profit after tax for Q3 FY26 was at Rs 2,488 crore vs Rs 2,940 crore for Q3 FY25, mainly due to lower one-time prior period income," a company statement said.

Total revenue for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 12,717 crore vs Rs 13,434 crore in Q3 FY25, despite lower rates and lower other income, it said.

Consolidated power sale volume of 23.6 billion units (BUs) in Q3 FY26 was against 23.3 BUs in Q3 FY25, despite demand disruptions due to early and prolonged monsoon.

During the reporting quarter, the company received a new long-term power purchase agreement award of 3,200 MW from Assam power discom.

S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power Limited, said, "We are swiftly securing long-term power purchase agreements for our upcoming capacities, with nearly half of our 23.7 GW expansion already tied up in PPAs with state discoms. Our project execution is progressing exceptionally well, meeting or exceeding our targets." PTI ABI HVA