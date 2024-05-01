Adani Power Q4 net profit dips 48 pc to Rs 2,737 cr

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Adani Power Ltd on Wednesday reported a 47.78 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,737.24 crore for the March quarter on account of increased expenses.

Its net profit was Rs 5,242.48 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2022-23, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the fourth quarter, the company's total income was Rs 13,881.52 crore against Rs 10,795.32 crore a year ago.

The expenses stood at Rs 10,323.58 crore in the period under review compared to Rs 9,897.60 crore in the year-ago period.

However, for the entire FY24, the company's net profit almost doubled to Rs 20,828.79 crore from Rs 10,726.64 crore registered in FY23.

In FY24, the company's income rose to Rs 60,281.48 crore against Rs 43,040.52 crore in FY23.

Its expenses increased to Rs 39,489.97 crore in FY24 from Rs 35,365.82 crore in the preceding fiscal. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL