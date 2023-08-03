Adani Power shares climb 3 pc after June quarter earnings

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Shares of Adani Power Ltd on Thursday climbed 3 per cent after the company posted an 83.3 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter.

The stock gained 2.69 per cent to settle at Rs 274.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 4.59 per cent to Rs 280.

On the NSE, it climbed 3 per cent to end at Rs 275.90 per share.

In volume terms, 22.40 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.73 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Thursday posted an 83.3 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8,759.42 crore for the April-June quarter on account of higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 4,779.86 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income surged to Rs 18,109.01 crore from Rs 15,509 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In a separate statement, the company said consolidated EBITDA of the company during the first quarter was at Rs 10,618 crore, 41.5 per cent higher compared to Rs 7,506 crore in the year-ago period. PTI SUM SHW