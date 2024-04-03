Adani Power shares climb 5%; hits 52-week high

New Delhi: Shares of Adani Power settled 5 per cent higher on Wednesday after the company said it has commissioned 2,000 MW of solar capacity in Gujarat that has made it the first company in India with over 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity.

The stock of the company jumped 5 per cent each to end at Rs 617.85 and 617.75 apiece -- its upper circuit limit -- on the NSE and BSE. The scrip also hit a 52-week high on the bourses.

It jumped 15.3 per cent so far this year, while in the last one year, it surged 214 per cent.

At the close of the trading session, Adani Power's market valuation added Rs 11,339.4 crore to Rs 2,38,262.40 crore.

In the volume trade, 90.26 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 6.79 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark fell 27.09 points, or 0.04 per cent, to close at 73,876.82. The broader Nifty went lower 18.65 points to end at 22,434.65.

On Wednesday, Adani Green Energy Ltd said it has commissioned 2,000 MW of solar capacity at the giant Khavda solar park in Gujarat that has made it the first company in India with over 10,000 MW of renewable energy capacity.

The company now has an operating portfolio of 10,934 MW, the largest in India.

It has brought 2,848 MW renewables capacity on stream in FY24, according to a company statement.

The firm is aiming for 45 GW renewable energy by 2030.