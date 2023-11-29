Adani Power to blend green ammonia with coal to run 330-MW boiler at Mundra plant to cut carbon emission

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) As part of decarbonisation efforts, Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Wednesday said it will use green ammonia along with conventional fuel coal to run the boiler of 330 MW at its Mundra plant in Gujarat.

The quantum of green ammonia will be up to 20 per cent of the total fuel requirement, the company said in a statement.

"Adani Power has undertaken a ground-breaking green ammonia combustion pilot project at its Mundra plant as part of its multipronged decarbonization initiatives. As part of the project, the Mundra plant will co-fire up to 20 per cent green ammonia in the boiler of a conventional coal-fired 330 MW unit," the statement said.

Green ammonia, produced from green hydrogen, which in turn is produced through electrolysis using renewable energy, would be a feedstock for the boilers.

Ammonia does not contain carbon and there will be no CO2 emission from its combustion, making it a long-term carbon-neutral alternative to fossil fuels.

Adani Power has partnered with IHI and Kowa-Japan for the pilot project and examine its expansion to other APL units and stations as well. Kowa is active in energy saving and energy creating products, while IHI is a heavy industry company which has ammonia firing technology.

Combustion tests at IHI's facility in Japan have begun with 20 per cent ammonia blending, simulating Mundra Power Station equipment. Mundra plant is the first location outside of Japan to have been selected for this cutting-edge green initiative.

The APL project has been selected under Japan's research agency New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

"Adani Power is fully committed to reducing its carbon footprint through adoption of latest technologies and proactive measures across our business value chain. In furtherance of this vision, we are happy to partner with IHI and Kowa for blending green ammonia for our Mundra plant, which will reduce CO2 emissions.

"We will continue to integrate cutting-edge technologies increasingly to reduce emissions in the intermediate term," said Anil Sardana, Managing Director, APL. PTI ABI HVA