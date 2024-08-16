Adani Power will continue to supply power to Bangladesh

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Adani Power on Friday said it will continue to supply power to Bangladesh from its 1,600MW Jharkhand plant, set up to supply 100 per cent electricity generated from the facility to the neighbouring nation.

Earlier this month, the power ministry amended power import/export guidelines to enable electricity supply from plants set up as an export-oriented unit to sell power within India.

The amendment provides that the government may permit connection of such generating station to the Indian grid (inter-state or intra-state grid) to facilitate the sale of power within India 'in case of sustained non-scheduling of full or part capacity or default notice issued by the generator for any default, including delayed payment under the PPA (power purchase agreement)'.

Adani Power's 1,600 MW Godda plant is probably the only plant in the country which has been set up with a commitment of 100 per cent electricity supply to Bangladesh.

In a statement, Adani Power explained the amendment to India's Power Export Guidelines is an industry-enabling universal provision aimed at streamlining power export processes without altering existing arrangements.

"We have been providing uninterrupted power to Bangladesh from our Godda plant. We understand the importance of reliable power supply to Bangladesh and are committed to fulfilling contractual obligations as per BPDB's demand schedule and provisions of PPA," the company stated.

The government's decision to allow the power plant with export commitment to supply electricity within India follows the recent political crisis in Bangladesh.

Besides, India endeavour to be a zero deficit power supply nation amid rising demand though its electricity shortfall is less than a percentage point.

India's power demand touched an all-time high of nearly 250GW in May this year.

The power ministry has projected that peak power demand may hit the 260 GW mark during this summer season.