Adani Power wins bid to supply 1,500 MW electricity to Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Adani Power has won a contract to supply 1,500 megawatts of electricity to Uttar Pradesh at Rs 5.38 per unit for 25 years, sources said.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) and Adani Power for supply of thermal power for 25 years, they said.

Uttar Pradesh had launched a tender to source power from a 1,600 MW thermal power plant to be set up in the state. It projects an additional requirement of 10,795 MW of electricity to meet energy needs of the state by 2033-24.

To meet this demand, it sought bids for procuring 1,500 MW out of a 2x800 MW (1,600 MW) project in October last year.

Sources said Adani Power quoted Rs 3.727 per unit as fixed charges and another Rs 1.656 as fuel charges. Its Rs 5.383 per unit (kWh) bid was the lowest in the tender.

The power will be supplied from a new plant that will be set up in Uttar Pradesh.