Adani Solar ships 15,000 MW of solar modules, strengthening India's clean energy drive

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Adani Solar has crossed a major milestone by shipping over 15,000 megawatts (MW) of solar modules across domestic and international markets - becoming the first and fastest Indian manufacturer to achieve this feat.

Of the total shipments, 10,000 MW were deployed within India and 5,000 MW exported abroad, equivalent to 28 million modules covering nearly 7,500 football fields, officials said.

Around 70 per cent of these modules were produced using Adani's India-made solar cells, reinforcing the company's role in advancing the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Adani Solar plans to more than double its production capacity from 4,000 MW to 10,000 MW by the next financial year and aims to ship another 15,000 MW in the coming years.

The company is the only Indian manufacturer listed among the world's top 10 solar module producers by research firm Wood Mackenzie.

Wood Mackenzie, in a report last week, said India's solar module manufacturing capacity is on track to surpass 125 GW by 2025, more than triple the domestic market demand of around 40 GW.

The report, 'Perfect Storm in the Indian Solar Supply Chain', stated that despite near-term challenges, India has the clearest potential to become a large-scale alternative to China's solar supply chain dominance.

With a retail presence in over 550 districts through 35 exclusive channel partners, Adani Solar operates India's largest solar module distribution network, making high-quality, locally manufactured solar products widely accessible.

"Our 15,000 MW milestone reflects Adani Solar's strong commitment to India's energy independence and clean energy future," said a company spokesperson.

The impact of Adani Solar's shipments includes 5 million homes powered with affordable solar energy, 2,500 green jobs created, 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions avoided annually and modules spanning 65,000 km, enough to circle the Earth 1.5 times, officials said.

India's solar manufacturing capacity has surged from 2.3 GW in 2014 to an estimated 100 GW by 2025, with over 100 domestic manufacturers now active in the sector.

In the first half of FY26, India's solar exports rose 20 per cent year-on-year to USD 668 million, driven by strong demand from the US, UAE, Kenya, Hungary, and Iran.

Adani Solar also leads India's rooftop solar segment, having supplied 1.78 GW of modules in the past year, enough to power 5,94,000 homes. The company provides 54 per cent of modules for the government's Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which targets solar power to 10 million households by 2027.

With over half of India's installed electricity capacity already sourced from non-fossil fuels - five years ahead of its Paris Agreement target - the country is on track to achieve 500 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030.

Adani Solar, with its end-to-end manufacturing capability from ingots and wafers to modules and ancillary materials, such as solar glass, EVA, and aluminium frames, continues to play a pivotal role in India's transition toward sustainable energy independence, they added. PTI ANZ BAL BAL