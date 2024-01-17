Adani to invest Rs 62,400 cr in data centres, energy projects in 2 states

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Billionaire Gautam Adani's apples-to-airport conglomerate will invest Rs 62,400 crore in the next 10 years in setting up data centres in Maharashtra and Telangana to provide infrastructure for the booming digital services demand in the country.

The conglomerate's flagship firm Adani Enterprises will invest Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10 years in setting up a 1 gigawatt (GW) hyperscale data centre in either Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and Pune, and another Rs 5,000 crore in setting up a 100 MW data centre in Telangana, it said on Wednesday.

Data centres is one of the newer businesses for the Adani group, which predominately was a ports operator and coal trader.

The group plans to build nine data centres. AdaniConnex - a joint venture with the global data centre provider EdgeConnex Inc - already has one operational data centre in Chennai and has completed two-thirds of the construction on facilities in Noida and Hyderabad.

Adani Enterprises Ltd and the Maharashtra government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the 1 GW hyperscale data infrastructure.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, it said in a statement.

"The data centre infrastructure, which will be set up in key locations such as Mumbai or Navi Mumbai and Pune, will be powered by renewable energy, which will enhance the green energy infrastructure in Maharashtra, and provide direct and indirect employment to 20,000 people," it said.

Adani Group also intends to make deemed distribution investments to power the proposed data centre infrastructure.

It separately signed four MoUs for an investment totalling over Rs 12,400 crore in an array of projects including a data centre, clean energy project, and a cement plant in Telangana. The pacts were signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Adani.

Adani Enterprises will invest Rs 5,000 crore in setting up a 100 MW data centre that will use green energy while its renewable energy unit Adani Green Energy Ltd will spend an equivalent amount in setting up two pump storage projects.

The conglomerate's Ambuja Cements will put in Rs 1,400 crore to build 6 million tonne a year (MTPA) cement plant and Adani Defence and Aerospace will invest another Rs 1,000 crore to set up counter drone and missile facilities.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) will set up a 100 MW data centre, which would be powered by renewable energy, over the coming 5-7 years. It will work closely with local MSMEs and startups to develop a globally competent supplier base for the project, which will provide employment, both direct and indirect, to 600 people.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) will set up two pump storage projects (PSPs) - 850 MW at Koyabestagudem and 500 MW at Nacharam.

Ambuja Cements will set up a 6 MTPA capacity cement plant across 70 acres in the next five years.

This would significantly enhance Ambuja's capability and provide employment for over 4,000 people, both directly and indirectly.

"Adani Defence Systems and Technologies will invest over Rs 1,000 crore in 10 years to set up a comprehensive ecosystem for the research, development, design, manufacturing and integration of counter drone and missile systems at the Adani Aerospace Park.

The ecosystem developed through these projects would significantly enhance the defence capability of India and would provide employment to over 1,000 people," the statement added.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Adani Group is the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses in India with interests in logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), resources, power generation and distribution, renewable energy, gas and infrastructure, agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), real estate, public transport infrastructure, consumer finance and defence, and other sectors. PTI ANZ MR MR