Adani touts cash, double-digit EBITDA growth to reassure investors

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Adani Group on Thursday said it has enough cash to service debt obligations and that its business achieved record pre-tax profits in the 12 months ending December 2024 as it looked to reassure creditors and investors of a robust business profile.

Cash balances exceed long-term debt repayments for the next 28 months, while portfolio-level cash balances were at Rs 53,024 crore, the port-to-power conglomerate said in a report for the first nine months of the financial year ending March 2025 released on Thursday.

"Sufficient liquidity is maintained across portfolio companies to cover debt servicing requirements for at least the next 12 months," it said.

The cash balance as of September 30, 2024, compared with the Rs 59,791 crore balance generated in the full 2023-24 financial year (April 2023 to March 2024 or FY24 fiscal).

Cash balance represents 20.5 per cent of gross debt.

"These expanding cash flows have enabled consistent investments while keeping the leverage at an all-time low. As on September 30, 2024, FFO or cash after tax for the trailing 12 months was at Rs 58,908 crore," it said.

The group has a strong asset base of Rs 5.53 lakh crore built over three decades, according to the report.

Adani said its gross assets to net debt ratio improved to 2.7 times during the first half of the current fiscal year compared to 2.63 times in the previous year.

Gross debt stood at Rs 2.58 lakh crore, up from Rs 2.41 lakh crore at the end of FY24. After accounting for cash balance, net debt was Rs 2.05 lakh crore, up from Rs 1.81 lakh crore net debt at the end of March 2024.

For the 12-month period ending December 2024, EBITDA touched Rs 86,789 crore, marking a 10.1 per cent year-on-year growth. Adjusted for prior income, the growth stands at 21.3 per cent. In the December quarter alone, EBITDA rose 17.2 per cent to Rs 22,823 crore.

According to the report, key to this growth are the emerging businesses under Adani Enterprises (AEL), including solar and wind manufacturing and airports. These businesses, part of AEL's infrastructure division, grew 45 per cent YoY in the December quarter and 33.3 per cent in the trailing 12-month period.

Since FY19, the Adani Portfolio has shown strong growth, with EBITDA expanding at a CAGR of 25 per cent, despite challenges such as the Hindenburg report and the ongoing US indictment.

Around 85 per cent of the group's profits come from its infrastructure businesses, particularly utilities and transport. The infrastructure sector globally is recognized as the sector that lends a high level of predictability for cashflows.

This consistent performance has resulted in continuous rating upgrades for all Adani companies, with no downgrades in the last five years. The group plans to use incremental cash flows from these profits as major drivers for capital expenditure in the years ahead.

"Highly stable 'core infrastructure' portfolio continues to power cash flow generation, with 84 per cent contribution to the total portfolio EBITDA," Adani said.

This core infrastructure platform comprises -AEL's incubating infrastructure businesses, utility (Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani Total Gas), and transport (Adani Ports and SEZ) businesses.

"The credit profile has now achieved a significant milestone with 75 per cent of the run-rate EBITDA now generated from assets with domestic ratings of 'AA-' and above," it said.

"Adani Enterprises' incubating infra businesses (ANIL, airports, and roads) are on a high growth trajectory and continue to lead the growth with EBITDA growth of 45.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY25 and 33.3 per cent in the trailing 12-month". PTI ANZ DR