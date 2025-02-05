Adani Wilmar faces Rs 42 lakh penalty from Uttar Pradesh GST department

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Edible oils company Adani Wilmar on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh's GST department has imposed a penalty of Rs 42 lakh on the company along with tax demand.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Wilmar informed that it has received an "order passed by the Deputy Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise Division, Lucknow-I, levying penalty of Rs 41,99,465 equivalent to the tax demand under Uttar Pradesh GST Act, 2017." The order has been received by the company on February 4.

"The company has received the tax demand along with a penalty of Rs 41,99,465 under Uttar Pradesh GST Act, 2017 in respect to transitional credit availed in form TRAN-1," It added.

The company is taking appropriate steps to appeal against the order of imposition of penalty before the appropriate authority, Adani Wilmar said.

The company sells edible oils and some other food products under Fortune brand. PTI MJH HVA