Adani Wilmar posts Rs 130.73 cr net loss in Jul-Sep qtr

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 130.73 crore for the September 2023 quarter as expenses were higher than income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income also fell to Rs 12,331.20 crore during the July-September period from Rs 14,209.20 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The total expenses stood at Rs 12,439.45 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal against Rs 14,149.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Wilmar sells edible oil and other food products under the Fortune brand. It is an equal joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar Group.