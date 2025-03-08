Adani wishes brilliance of his granddaughters is met with open doors notglass ceilings

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Billionaire Gautam Adani penned an emotional tribute on International Women's Day, saying women in leadership roles are not just welcome but essential as their talents and insights are invaluable resources that cannot be squandered.

In a LinkedIn post titled 'From Banaskantha to Boardrooms: The Women Who Shaped My World', the Adani Group chairman advised men in positions of influence to view gender equity not as a women's issue but as a human imperative.

For his three granddaughters, Asia's second richest man wished their brilliance was met with open doors and not glass ceilings.

"My understanding of gender equity wasn't forged in boardrooms or policy debates; it was nurtured at home, surrounded by remarkable women whose strength and wisdom have profoundly influenced my perspective," he wrote.

Recalling cradling his first granddaughter's delicate fingers a decade ago, Adani said he "made a silent vow to help build a world where her aspirations would know no bounds, where her voice would resonate with the same respect as any man's, and where her worth would be measured solely by her character and contributions." Now, blessed with three granddaughters, this promise burns brighter and more urgent than ever, he said.

"International Women's Day is not merely a date on the calendar; it's a poignant reminder of the strides we've made and the journey that still lies ahead. For me, this mission is deeply personal across many dimensions - as a young boy being inspired by his mother, as a business leader witnessing the challenges faced by women in leadership, as a husband inspired by my wife Priti's unwavering dedication to the Adani Foundation, and as a grandfather dreaming of a world without limits for the girls who affectionately call me 'Dadu'," he said.

To every woman, especially those who have felt overlooked, underestimated, or silenced, he said they need to know that their journey matters. "Your leadership isn't just welcome; it's essential. To every man in a position of influence, whether leading a household, a team, or an organization, I urge you to view gender equity not as a women's issue but as a human imperative. The talents, insights, and leadership of women are invaluable resources we cannot afford to squander." And to his granddaughters, who may one day read the blog, he said, "My dearest girls, the world you inherit should be one where your brilliance is met with open doors, not glass ceilings. Where your ambitions are never questioned, only encouraged. Where your voice is not just heard, but sought after. I vow to keep pushing, to keep breaking barriers, until that world is not just a vision but a reality. Because you, and every girl like you, deserve to walk into every room knowing you belong." An India that truly embraces all its daughters is an India poised to lead the world.

Adani said growing up in the desert terrains of Banaskantha in Gujarat, he observed his mother transform scarcity into sustenance and hardship into harmony. "She was the silent force that held our large joint family together, embodying relentless effort, unshakable love, courage, and resilience. In her, I witnessed, and came to appreciate the essence of quiet leadership, selflessness, and graceful perseverance." Later in life, his wife Priti became the driving force behind Adani Foundation's initiatives, touching millions of lives across India.

"Seeing her (Priti) engage with village women across the remote villages of our country, discussing transformative issues for their families' futures, learning from the sanghinis of the Adani Foundation who teach pregnant mothers how to take care of themselves and the child they are to deliver, have all helped me grasp the true essence of empowerment," he wrote.

Hi granddaughters, blissfully unaware of the struggles endured by generations before them, embody the limitless potential that is to be nurtured.

"Several years ago, during a visit to one of our port projects, I noticed the absence of women in operational and leadership roles. It was not due to a lack of capability but rather the absence of pathways for them into these traditionally male-dominated fields. This realization sparked a personal commitment to change.

"I began posing different questions in our meetings: 'Are our policies genuinely family-friendly?' 'Who are we mentoring for future leadership?' These were not just metrics; each number represented a life, a dream, a future leader whose perspective would enrich our endeavours," he said.

At Adani Group, women are everywhere - from leading technology teams to solving complex challenges at renewable energy sites.

While this is a matter of pride, there is a quiet impatience. "Because despite how far we have come, my granddaughters may still enter boardrooms where they are the only women at the table. They may still have to fight harder, speak louder, and prove themselves twice over to receive the recognition they deserve. They may still face doors that open too slowly, or not at all." "This is why, today, on International Women's Day, my commitment deepens, not just as a business leader, but as a grandfather. A grandfather who dreams of a world where my granddaughters will never have to fight for their place, because it will already be theirs," he said.

In alignment with this vision, the Adani Foundation is working in education, health, sustainable livelihoods, and infrastructure sectors to empower women.

"To date, the Foundation has positively impacted several million girls and women, reaffirming our dedication to fostering lasting social change," he said. "Moreover, our 'Lakhpati Didis' initiative celebrates over 1,000 women who have achieved financial independence through enhanced entrepreneurial skills. By supporting women in becoming self-reliant, we contribute to creating a gender-inclusive society where women's contributions are valued and recognized. PTI ANZ ANU ANU