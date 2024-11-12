Adani's renewable energy ecosystem wows European ambassadors

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) On a visit to Gujarat, four visiting diplomats – the ambassadors from the European Union, Germany, Denmark and Belgium – got first-hand experience of the Adani Group’s renewable energy installations.

Advertisment

Hosted by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, the European diplomats were provided an in-depth tour of the company's extensive renewable energy operations in Gujarat.

"It was a privilege to host the ambassadors from the EU, Belgium, Denmark and Germany at our office," Adani said in a post on X.

They visited the world’s largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, and India’s largest port, logistics and industrial hub in Mundra.

Advertisment

"Our discussions were truly insightful, focusing on strengthening global partnerships to drive India's energy transition and accelerate the hydrogen ecosystem.

"At Adani, we continue to drive forward with our ambitious renewable energy initiatives while ensuring a balanced energy mix that supports a sustainable future for all of India," he said.

Khavda Renewable Energy Park, upon completion, will be the world's largest renewable energy park with a planned capacity of 30 GW, encompassing solar and wind energy projects over an area over five times larger than Paris.

Advertisment

The ambassadors also explored the state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at the company’s flagship Mundra Port, where the Adani Group produces photovoltaic panels and wind turbines.

These facilities are integral to the company's strategy to achieve a renewable energy capacity of 45 GW by 2030, aligning with India's decarbonisation goals.

During the visit, Adani outlined the group's ambitious plans to scale up green hydrogen production, aiming to meet the European Union's Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) requirements.

Advertisment

This initiative is part of a broader USD 70 billion investment in green energy, including the development of the world's largest solar energy park in India. PTI ANZ BAL BAL