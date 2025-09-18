Adaptability key for success in uncertain times: Sun Pharma's Shanghvi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The ability to respond in a fast manner to any changes in the operating environment is critical for businesses in uncertain times, Sun Pharma Executive Chairman Dilip Shanghvi said on Wednesday.

Participating in a panel discussion on the impact of BANI (Brittle, Anxious, Non-linear, & Incomprehensible) environment, he noted that the drug major empowers people to make decisions.

"In an environment which is uncertain and unpredictable and can change suddenly, I think ability to respond to change fast will ultimately help you become more successful," the veteran industry leader said during a panel discussion at IFQM Symposium here.

Shanghvi noted that while people are empowered to make decisions, they are not evaluated for their failures.

"We evaluate people for their impact. So if I look at myself, I would have made many mistakes in life, but the right decisions which I took in the business brought us here," he stated.

Motherson Group Chairman and Co-Founder Vivek Chaand Sehgal said challenges spur growth.

"if you are fast and adaptable, then you are in the right place at the right time, because challenges are actually growth engines, huge growth engines, and we have seen that in the past 20 years," he said.

People who are not prepared for the future are likely to tumble and fall, he added.

"BANI world is actually a huge opportunity," Sehgal stated. PTI MSS DR DR