ADB approves Rs 1,053-cr loan for modernisation of Sikkim's power infra

Gangtok, May 17 (PTI) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a Rs 1,053 crore loan for the modernisation of power infrastructure in Sikkim, an official said on Friday.

The loan being provided by the ADB will help strengthen and modernise the climate-proof distribution system to enhance reliability, quality and resilience of electricity supply in Sikkim, Power Secretary TT Lepcha said in a statement.

The total expenditure on the "Sikkim Power Sector Development Project" is Rs 1,316 crore, of which 20 per cent will be borne by the state government, he said.

The power infrastructure will be upgraded with approximately 770 km of climate-resilient medium-voltage underground and covered conductors. Additionally, 580 km of ageing and low-capacity bare conductors will be replaced with new ones to increase distribution network capacity, the statement said.

Twenty-six power substations will be upgraded with the installation of a supervisory control and data acquisition system, besides 15,000 streetlights will be installed in remote areas. Also, electricity conservation and safety awareness programs will be undertaken in 28 villages.

Additionally, solar energy systems and energy-efficient electrical equipment will be deployed in 24 primary healthcare sub-centers to enhance the capacity of rural healthcare facilities to offer in-patient treatments, especially during the winter. PTI KDK SOM